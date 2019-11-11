Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns Her Fans With A Gorgeous ‘Succulent Chocolate’ Look

Supermodel Elizabeth Hurley struck a sultry pose for her latest Instagram post and her fans are loving it. The 54-year-old model and swimwear designer was showing off one of the pieces from her own collection and she proved once again that she is her fashion line’s best model.

The Monday morning Instagram post featured Liz wearing what she calls her favorite piece from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. She noted that this is the Celeste one-piece suit and she chose a chocolate-brown hue to model.

The photo she shared showed her leaning lightly against a wall as she tipped her head back and arched her back slightly. Her long, dark hair cascaded in loose waves down her back and her eyes were closed. The model had her lips parted slightly and she was definitely giving off a sultry vibe.

The one-piece had a deep dip in the front to flaunt quite a bit of cleavage. It had a fairly modest cut along the hipline, but it still allowed Liz to flaunt her long, lean legs and give followers a glimpse of her pert derrière.

Even photographed from the side, fans couldn’t help but notice Liz’s cleavage and flat tummy. The model added some chunky gold jewelry on her wrist to compliment the gold buckle accents on the suit, but there was little else incorporated in this photo that would detract from her gorgeous physique and the flattering ensemble.

The post quickly got the attention of many of Liz’s 1.4 million followers. Within the first 45 minutes, more than 15,000 people had liked the upload and around 200 followers added comments.

“Truly the most beautiful woman to grace this earth!!” exclaimed one impressed fan.

“@elizabethhurley1 how are you still so stunning and ageless,” questioned another follower.

Some people noted that this appears to be a photo taken perhaps a few years ago. Granted, given the model’s timeless beauty, it is often hard to tell if her swimwear posts are new or throwbacks. Many fans called her a goddess and admitted they find it hard to believe that she is now 54-years-old.

“I love chocolate when you’re wrapped in it,” teased an impressed supporter.

“You look succulent in everything you wear,” admitted a fan who took Liz’s caption and expanded on it.

Whether she is teasing a fun night out in London or a sultry throwback bathing suit look, Liz’s photos generate a lot of heat. Few people can make a one-piece swimsuit look as stunning as she can, and the fact that she’s 54-years-old only adds to everybody’s amazement.