Janet Jackson Stuns With New Dark Hair & Bold Red Lip For Latest Selfie

Janet Jackson is currently on tour in Australia and has shared a new photo of herself to her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

In the new shot, Janet is taking a selfie in what appears to be a car. She was sporting her newly dyed dark curly hair down while covering her eyes with aviator sunglasses. The singer applied a red lip and flashed her pearly whites to the camera. She wore a black sweater and accessorized the look with a gold necklace.

She geotagged the post as Adelaide, South Australia, but stated in her caption that she was off to Brisbane, then Sydney. She mentioned the next country she will visit for her tour will be New Zealand.

Her posted proved to be popular, racking up more than 89,000 likes and over 1,700 comments in the span of 10 hours.

“I’m so loving the new hair color. You look hot girl,” one user wrote.

“You look so much like Michael,” another shared, adding a heart emoji.

“Can’t wait to see you in Sydney!!!” a third fan commented.

“Still not over this hair change,” remarked a fourth follower.

Janet is currently Down Under performing in the “RnB Fridays Live 2019” tour alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.

For each date, the “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon is serving as a headliner.

Her Australian shows are her first in the country in eight years. The opening night in Perth was a treat for fans who were happy to have seen the legend live. One fan, in particular, tweeted that their highlight was witnessing her perform “Control,” “You Want This” in full, “Runaway,” and “Scream.”

Her show is in celebration of her famous album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, which turned 30-years-old this year. Her setlist consists of 18 songs from her big back catalog, proving to still be a long set after she told Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little in a recent interview that her performance will be a lot shorter than usual.

Janet will perform a one-off show in Auckland, New Zealand after her Australian dates, followed by three shows in Honolulu, Hawaii, which will be her final concerts of the decade.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” chart-topper has been documenting her time on tour on social media, updating fans on where she is and what she’s been up to. Janet, who is known for being private, seems to be embracing the world of social media a lot more nowadays.