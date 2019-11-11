Donald Trump Jr. Leaves ‘Triggered’ Book Launch At UCLA After Supporters Heckle Him

Donald Trump Jr. appeared at The University of California in Los Angeles on Sunday to promote his new book Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. President Donald Trump’s son got heckled during the event for failing to take questions and answers, which was filled with his and his father’s supporters, and he left before the two-hour event was scheduled to end.

According to a report from The Guardian, chants of “USA. USA” greeted Trump Jr. when he showed up at the event hosted by Turning Point USA. However, 20 minutes into his appearance, the 450 people who attended the book launch angrily changed “Q&A. Q&A.” The attendees were unhappy that the president’s son wouldn’t answer questions during the event, which was slated to last two hours. The author’s whole premise that he was willing to engage in dialog, but those on the left wouldn’t participate in such discussions was upended by his unwillingness to accept questions and give answers.

After vocal members of the group began expressing its displeasure at not getting to ask questions, Trump Jr. attempted to explain that if he answered questions, he would provide soundbites for left-leaning social media posters to use against him. Another reason given for the president’s son not taking questions was due to time constraints. However, the crowd did not buy his explanation.

At one point during the group’s outrage, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle shouted at the unruly college students.

‘You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive.”

Shortly after Guilfoyle yelled at the gathering, she and Trump Jr. left the stage.

Before things went sideways, Trump R. did get to give some of his message to the group gathered for his book promotion.

“There are consequences for being a conservative, especially for being a vocal conservative,” said Trump Jr. “There’s greater consequences, as we all see, for being a Trump-supporting conservative.”

According to a reported from UCLA’s newspaper, The Daily Bruin, a small group of people protested outside the event from Refuse Fascism, the Revolution Club UCLA, the Afrikan Student Union at UCLA, and Young Democratic Socialists of America. The president’s son probably did not expect to experience heckling from those who came to support him, though.

Students who attended the gathering reported that they felt that Trump Jr. contradicted himself during his appearance because he refused to participate in questions and answers.

“(Trump is) scared of being triggered by the questions people ask. He came here because he knows he can get a reaction,” said Daniel Blecker, a first-year global studies student at UCLA.