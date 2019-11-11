‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Stun On The People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

'Vanderpump Rules' was a nominee.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday night, November 10.

As they prepare for the upcoming episodes of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Madix reunited with their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Lala Kent, after Vanderpump Rules was nominated for Best Reality Show.

“What a night,” Sandoval wrote in the caption of a video on Instagram of himself and Madix at the event.

Leading up to their arrival, Sandoval and Madix both shared videos and photos of the two of them getting ready for the awards show. After arriving at the event, they both remained active on social media. As fans may have seen, Sandoval and Madix traveled to the Barker Hangar in a private party bus with their co-stars.

Once they hit the red carpet, the two posed separately, with Sandoval showing off a silver sparkling turtle neck shirt with a black blazer and black pants and Madix smiling for the cameras in a puffy-sleeved pink minidress and high heels.

In true form, Sandoval styled his hair high as Madix pulled hers back into a ponytail and highlighted a pair of flashy earrings.

Tom Sandoval attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ariana Madix attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sandoval and Madix have sharing their lives as a committed couple on Vanderpump Rules since the third season of the Bravo TV reality series. As viewers of the show well know, Sandoval began dating Madix, who bartends alongside him at SUR Restaurant, after splitting from ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute during the show’s second season.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sandoval and Madix have been facing questions about their potential plans for marriage and children for years, even though they have continued to say that they have no plans for either. In fact, just last week a fan sent a message to Madix in which she told her that it was about time for a wedding and a baby. In response, Madix said that it was most definitely not time for any such thing.

According to an E! News report, Sandoval is expected to be seen suffering a major falling out with his longtime best friend and former roommate, Taylor, during Season 8 while his girlfriend, Madix, will be seen bonding with Lisa Vanderpump, who she called out during Season 7 after seeing she had suggested Sandoval and Schwartz weren’t working hard on their new restaurant TomTom.

Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.