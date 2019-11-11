Taylor Swift Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Shorts & Knee-High Boots For Hilarious New Photo

Taylor Swift flaunted to her killer legs in a funny new photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Sunday. The “Lover” singer looked smoking hot as she rocked some tiny shorts while relaxing on a very small piece of furniture.

In the photo, Taylor is seen wearing a blue and gray geometrical patterned ensemble, which included a jacket, matching shorts, and knee-high heeled boots. The outfit showcased the singer’s long, lean legs as she laid across a small cream-colored couch with wooden legs, which couldn’t accommodate her height.

So, being resourceful, Taylor grabbed a end table and used it to add length to the couch so that she could sprawl out and rest a bit. In the shot, she had her arms folded over her chest and looked away from the camera with a bit of a triumphant look on her face.

In the caption of the picture, Taylor reveals that even if she doesn’t fit in a spot, she’ll still find a way to sit there, quoting a famous internet meme in the process.

The Grammy winner had her long, blond hair styled in straight strands that fell behind her head as her fringe bangs covered her forehead. She also donned a full face of makeup for the snap.

Taylor rocked long, thick eyelashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering glow. She completed her glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks and her signature bright red lipstick on her full pout.

In the background of the photo a brown curtain can be seen as well as a funky print rug, which the couch sits on top of.

Taylor’s over 122 million Instagram followers appeared to love the post, and went wild by clicking the like button more than 1.6 million times in less than 24 hours to show their appreciation. However, those followers were not able to leave any adoring comments for the pop star as she has disabled the ability for her fans to post remarks on her pictures.

“Yes, I keep comments off on my posts. That way, I’m showing my friends and fans updates on my life, but I’m training my brain to not need the validation of someone telling me that I look [fire emoji]. I’m also blocking out anyone who might feel the need to tell me to ‘go die in a hole’ while I’m having my coffee at nine in the morning. I think it’s healthy for your self-esteem to need less internet praise to appease it,” Taylor Swift told ELLE about the decision to disable comments.