‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Gets A Magical Kiss At Disneyland Paris

French model Thylane Blondeau melted hearts on Sunday when she posted an incredibly sweet picture where she kissed her boyfriend in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. Though the brunette beauty confessed that the shot was “cliché,” she clearly thought it was cute enough to share with her 3.2 million followers.

After several modeling gigs and photoshoots, it was nice for the 18-year-old to be able to let her hair down for a couple of days. She explained in an earlier picture that she had spent two days at the magical place.

She also had previously shared with her fans a number of pictures where she posed with a stuffed version of the Pixar character Lotso, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Fans unsurprisingly enjoyed this loved-up update even more than her earlier pictures. In the shot, Thylane wore a pair of black jeans that showcased her long and lean legs. She paired her bottoms with a trendy oversized cerulean blue crewneck sweater with black cuffs.

Her hair was styled into a messy bun which she had secured with a light blue scrunchie. She was photographed sideways to the camera, facing her boyfriend Milane Meritte.

Milane is a popular Parisian DJ and producer. He often posts pictures with his stunning girlfriend on his Instagram page, including a shot from Halloween and vacation pictures from St. Barth’s. He posted this picture on his feed as well.

In the shot, Milane dressed in an oversized grey hoodie, with neon yellow patterns at the sleeve. Due to the dropping November temperatures, he bundled up in a black knit cap and scarf. He also wore black pants, matching his girlfriend.

The pose featured the two of them lip-locking in the most romantic of ways, with Milane placing his hands on Thylane’s cheeks. She sweetly leaned towards him in response.

The setting — with the pink and blue castle in the background — only added to the magical vibes of the picture, and fans were sure to voice their love for the shot. It earned close to 140,000 likes and more than 225 comments.

“You’re perfect together,” one shipper gushed, along with several heart-eye face emoji and a sparkling pink heart.

“My favorite couple goal,” echoed a second.

“I don’t know about cliche, but to me you guys are precious,” raved a third, along with several heart-themed emoji, like the heart-eye face and red heart.

Though a number of other fans voiced similar praise about their relationship, others expressed their distress that Thylane was officially off the market.

In addition, several followers heaped compliments onto Thylane herself.

“Such breathtaking image… Keep it up Thylane! Hope your week is awesome!” one fan wrote, along with a kissing and smile face and a fire emoji.