‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Attend The 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night, November 10.

Days after the first official look at Vanderpump Rules Season 8 was shared by Bravo TV, Taylor and Cartwright reunited with their co-stars, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Lala Kent, for a night out on the town.

According to a report shared by the Daily Mail on November 11, Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars arrived to the event in a private bus and were seated inside the event at their own private table.

On the red carpet, Taylor and Cartwright, who tied the knot in June of this year in Kentucky, put on a “romantic display” as they posed for photos with each other and by themselves.

“Sometimes we get dressed up and hit the town,” Taylor wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Cartwright on his Instagram page.

For the event, Cartwright, who covered her curves with a low-cut gold sequined dress, wore light purple eyeshadow a pink lip as her long hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail. Meanwhile, her husband paired a light blue blazer with a clean white button-up and a pair of navy blue pants.

While Taylor has sported a very short haircut in recent years, he appears to be letting his hair grow out a bit.

Brittany Cartwright attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jax Taylor attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Taylor and Cartwright got married months ago and are expected to chronicle the events leading up to their wedding ceremony on the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8. As The Inquisitr previously reported, E! News explained to readers last week that when the show returns, viewers will be seeing Taylor turn into a bit of a groom-zilla.

In the outlet’s sneak peek at the new season, it was noted that Cartwright was attempting to enjoy the process of planning her dream wedding but noted that her then-fiance’s behavior was threatening to “derail everything.” Then, in the same report, it was revealed that Taylor was focused on his wedding plans as well, but alienating his friends in the process.

Taylor and Cartwright debuted their relationship on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season and have been sharing the ups and downs of their romance on the show ever since.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.