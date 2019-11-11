Mel C Admitted The Spice Girls Turned Down The Opportunity To Perform With Adele

In a recent interview with The Sun, Mel C admitted that the Spice Girls turned down the opportunity to perform with “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker Adele.

The publication reported that they rejected the offer because they didn’t want her vocals to upstage their own.

“I heard a rumor that she did want to come up and do ‘2 Become 1.’ But we said no because who wants to sing with Adele?” the “Never Be The Same Again” songstress explained.

Instead, Adele attended their third and final show at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium and had a blast regardless, per Music News. The “Rumour Has It” chart-topper shared content of herself singing their songs backstage on the night and expressed her love for the iconic group.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back,” she said.

Despite being turned down to perform with them, she did meet Mel and her other band members, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, backstage and posed in a photo with them.

Adele appeared in the center and sported their signature peace sign pose and pouted. Bunton, next to her also threw up a peace sign while Mel B, Halliwell, and Mel C, all smiled directly to the camera.

“I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come. Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!” she wrote at the time.

The reunion tour, “Spice World 2019,” took place in May this year and continued throughout June. Victoria Beckham did not participate in any of the shows.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported the possibility of the tour going international.

At an event in London, Mel C did admit that she would love to do more concerts with the girls in the future.

Rumors have been going around that Beckham would be interested in performing with the group again if they did Glastonbury Festival. Mel put the headlines to rest by saying that Victoria would be up for doing it but they haven’t been approached. However, there is still time for them to be asked.

As of right now, there are no future Spice Girls concerts coming up. However, Emma will be performing her own Christmas show in December at the Royal Albert Hall titled “Home For Christmas.” The show is a one-off and is set to have special guests.