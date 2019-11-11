Hilde Osland Sizzles In Low-Cut, See-Through Dress: ‘Love Me A Lil Sparkle’

Hilde Osland thrilled her fans when she put her incredible curves on display in a low-cut, see-through dress in her latest Instagram update on Monday.

The beauty’s post consisted of two photos in which she stood in a doorway that opened up to a patio. The area, decorated with plants and outdoor furniture, led to a small pool.

As lovely as the setting was, Hilde was even more stunning in her dress. The sexy, sleeveless number featured a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of the beauty’s ample cleavage. The suit’s backside had a thong cut, which put the beauty’s perky booty on display. The dress was basically a gold bodysuit topped with a sheer, mesh fabric that was adorned with rows of golden sequins and glitter. The glamorous ensemble hugged every inch of her body, showing off her hourglass shape.

The first photo captured Hilde from a side angle. She struck a pose that flaunted her derrière and gave her followers a nice peek of sideboob. The view also showed off her shapely back and shoulders. The second photo showed the blond bombshell from the front, accentuating all of her curves. Her toned thighs were a focal point in the snap as the gold sequins lay against her bronze skin. The camera captured her looking down in both shots.

Hilde’s makeup and hair were flawless for the shoot. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and a dark red color on her lips. Her signature hair was pulled up in a messy bun with fringe shaping her face. She wore golden necklaces to add even more glam to the look.

In the caption, Hilde said that loved a little sparkle. There was little doubt that her 1.7 million followers loved seeing her in the skimpy dress.

“Such a beautiful dress on a beautiful woman. You look great!” commented one fan.

“You are a queen of breathtaking beauty,” a second follower wrote, adding a rose emoji.

“You’ve got to be the most beautiful woman on IG!” a third follower chimed in.

“You are an absolute smoke show,” a fourth admirer wrote with smiley face and fire emoji.

Hilde has a way of making just about every one of her posts hot and steamy. She recently wowed her fans when she wore a leopard-print dress. In most of her Instagram posts, the beauty likes show off her figure in tight active wear and barely-there bikinis. Whatever she is wearing, her fans know that she will look amazing.