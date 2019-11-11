‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Everything’s Changed In Salem As Jennifer Wakes From Her Coma

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 11, reveal that everything will have changed in Salem as Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) wakes up from her coma to discover that she’s been asleep for an entire year.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Jen reunited with both of her children, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). They’ll be thrilled to see her awake, but JJ will be noticeably different.

In addition, Jen will learn that her grandchildren, Thomas and Charlotte, are also back in town as Abby and Chad (Billy Flynn) moved home following her devastating fall. Jennifer’s family will then begin to slowly fill in some of the pieces of what happened to her, and what has been happening since she slipped into her coma one year ago.

Jen will likely be completely shocked to learn that an entire year of her life was lost, but the family reunion should prove to be happy and emotional for all involved.

Meanwhile, a stunning death will be revealed. In Friday’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger fans watched as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) returned to his home to find a dead body lying on the floor. Fans have come to believe that the person is likely Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

The death will be just the beginning of some twists and turns for Ben, who has landed himself in jail over the past year, possibly for killing his own sister. However, viewers know that he is innocent of the crime.

Meanwhile, Ben will be forced into a jail cell, and if that isn’t bad enough, his abusive father, Clyde Weston (James Reed), is back on the soap as he’ll be in the cell right next to his son.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will have had her baby, but the drama is just beginning when it comes to the little bundle of joy. When fans last saw Sarah she was being confronted by Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), who wanted to know whether or not she was pregnant with his child. Eric’s girlfriend, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), then blurted out that Sarah was in fact pregnant.

However, it looks like the duo will have plotted a cover story, which will likely have everyone in Salem believing that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is the child’s father.

It seems that Days of Our Lives fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action as the soap opera heads into November sweeps with tons of fresh storylines thanks to the wild time jump.