‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Attends The 2019 People’s Choice Awards In Racy Minidress

'Vanderpump Rules' was nominated for Best Reality Show.

Lala Kent attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 10.

After her show, Vanderpump Rules, was nominated for the Best Reality Show of the year, Kent and her co-stars hit the red carpet in their best looks with Kent showing up in a racy minidress that featured a corseted motif down the front and back of the multi-toned, shell-patterned design. She paired the outfit with clear heels.

Kent, who is engaged to movie producer Randall Emmett, kept her jewelry minimal and her hair simple as she sported dark eye tones and a pink lip.

Prior to arriving on the red carpet at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, Kent and her co-stars shared a number of video and photo updates with their fans and followers on Instagram as they prepared for the event in style before traveling to the event together in what appeared to be a large party bus.

Unfortunately, Kent’s racy look landed her on the Daily Mail’s Worst Dressed list as the outlet labeled her dress as “bizarre” while ranking her among a number of other poorly dressed celebrities, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley, who wore a heart-printed dress, The Real host Tamera Mowry-Housley, who wore a fluffy white dress with a large yellow sash, and Kent’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, who wore a sparkly gold jumpsuit, which she paired with a matching cape.

Adding insult to injury for Kent was the fact that her show once again lost the Best Reality Show award to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Also nominated for the award was Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kent’s appearance with the Vanderpump Rules cast came just days after Bravo TV released the first look at the upcoming eighth season of the show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, E! News confirmed last week that Kent would be seen focusing on her sobriety throughout the new episodes of the reality series.

Loading...

Kent got sober last year and celebrated her anniversary last month.

“The moments I have had in the past year have been a blessing that I have been present for. I didn’t have that before. Today, I will celebrate my 1 year birthday because it’s exciting,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kent and her co-stars return to Bravo TV on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.