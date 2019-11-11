Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie In Throwback Snap

Lorena's sharing a stunning throwback to her very first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Supermodel Lorena Rae got a little nostalgic as she threw things back to her very first appearance in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Instagram. The gorgeous German model celebrated the first anniversary of her slipping into her lingerie for the luxury underwear brand’s world-famous show on the social media site, where she told fans that it had been a whole year since she made her debut on the runway.

Lorena shared the flashback with her 1.7 million followers as she smiled from ear to ear on the runway with her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders.

The 25-year-old beauty wowed in her pale blue Victoria’s Secret lingerie. She rocked a sheer lace bra and matching low-rise hip hugger lace panties with her seriously flat and toned torso on full display.

The star also went uber-glamorous with an ornate cut-out long sleeve top that was made up of a blue satin with a gray floral design that perfectly showcased her lingerie look. The sleeves of Lorena’s top were also sheer and featured gorgeous multi-colored flowers all the way down her arms. The unique piece also featured a large ruffle around her neck.

The snap appeared to show her as she walked during the Golden Angel segment of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on November 8 of last year in New York City.

In the caption, Lorena told fans she couldn’t believe it had already been 12 months since she made her debut walking for the iconic fashion brand as she described it as being a “very special day” for her.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the model’s exciting milestone and also to touch on how gorgeous the star looked.

“You’re so gorgeous!!” one person wrote. Another commented on the photo, “so beautiful.”

“This pic is the first time I found about @lorena and I fell in love INSTANTLY,” a third person told the star – who’s often spotted alongside fellow VS model Devon Windsor in tropical photo shoots for her newly launched swimwear line.

Another comment posted on the runway photo read, “One of my favorite fashion show outfits eeever.”

Loading...

Others simply left heart and fire emoji on the star’s upload, which already has close to 150,000 likes, to show their appreciation.

In the 2018 show, she walked alongside several other huge Victoria’s Secret names including longtime models Candice Swanepoel and Shanina Shaik.

The latter confirmed earlier this year that the show will not be happening this year, while it was revealed that the usually annual fashion show will no longer be airing on network TV when it does return.