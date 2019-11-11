Gwen Stefani Said She Is Going To Give Her Fashion Icon Award To Her 11-Year-Old Son

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards, which took place last night. While accepting her award, she said she would give her trophy to her 11-year-old son.

“I feel like I just always, always loved fashion it was just one of those very instinctual things partly because of my mom, my grandma, my great-grandma, my grandma sewed my mom’s clothes. My mom would come home from school and my grandma would have made her prom dress,” Music News reported her saying.

The mom of three wasn’t seen with her sons on the night but gave a special shout-out to one of them.

“I’m going to give this to Zuma anyway, I love you guys.”

Stefani attended the ceremony with Blake Shelton, who she is a judge on The Voice with. She mentioned him in her speech while gushing.

“You inspire me all the time I love you, Blake Shelton. You’re a babe,” she expressed.

When Shelton picked up his prize for Country Artist afterward, he returned the love during his own speech.

“I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s**t out of you.”

Gwen stunned on the red carpet in a Vera Wang design. The white gown’s long train fell to the floor and had a huge black bow on the back of it. The front was super short, which displayed her fishnet tights and black thigh-high boots. She paired the look with long, velvet black gloves and sported her blond locks down and wavy. She accessorized with a small silver necklace and applied a glossy lip.

The “Now That You Got It” hitmaker’s fans took to the People’s Choice’s Instagram page to express their love for the star.

“Well deserved,” one user wrote after Stefani accepted her award, adding two yellow heart emoji.

“Beautiful!” another shared.

“Never getting old,” a third account remarked.

Stefani is the second celebrity to earn this award after Victoria Beckham became the first last year.

Over the years, Gwen has cemented her status as a fashion icon by reinventing herself. She started off as the lead singer of ’90s band No Doubt wearing cropped vest tops and plaid pants and has elevated herself to a glamorous showgirl with her own residency in Las Vegas.

Her range of clothing, accessories, and eyewear has made over a billion dollars in retail sales, which was celebrated on the night.