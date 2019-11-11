‘DWTS’ Winners Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones Reunite For ‘Friends’ French Lesson In Adorable Tik Tok Video

The 'Dancing With the Stars' champs channeled Phoebe and Joey in a hilarious recreation of a classic 'Friends' scene.

Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones have scored a “10” for their new Tik Tok video. The Dancing with the Stars Season 27 champs reunited on the video-sharing platform to reenact a classic scene from the sitcom Friends.

In the video, Burgess tries to teach Bones how to say the phrase “my name is” in French. After she successfully teaches him each word one at a time, the Nashville radio host spews gibberish as he tries to say the phrase all at once.

Of course, classic TV fans know the Dancing duo’s Tik Tok video is a recreation of a scene from the 2004 Friends episode, “The One Where Joey Speaks French.” In the Season 10 episode, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) tries to teach Joey (Matt LeBlanc) how to speak French for an acting audition after he lies and says he is fluent in the language.

Bones posted the Tik Tok video to Instagram and described the scene as one of the funniest scenes in Friends history, and many fans seemed to agree. In the comments section to the post, Bones’ followers reacted to Bones and Burgess’ cameo as Phoebe and Joey.

“I love Friends! This is my favorite episode!” one fan wrote.

“Love seeing you guys back together!” another added.

Others noted the former Dancing With the Stars partners’ undeniable chemistry both on and off the dance floor. Some fans told Bones to “just date her” already.

“Next big couple of 2020 calling it right now,” a follower wrote.

“Ok marry the girl already,” another added.

Bones has long been a Friends fans, so it’s no surprise he decided to film a scene from the long-running sitcom with Burgess, whom he has remained close friends with in real life one year after they took home matching mirrorball trophies. The only surprising thing is that Bones chose to recreate a scene as Joey. (The original scene can be seen below).

Loading...

In 2017, Bones revealed that his favorite Friends character is actually Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing, according to a tweet from his official Twitter page.

While fans miss seeing them dancing together on TV, Bones and Burgess regularly turn up on each others’ social media, and this new Tik Tok video is one of their cutest reunions yet.

Following her 2018 win with Bones, Burgess is no longer competing on Dancing with the Stars. The Australian dancer, who was let go by producers, recently said the DWTS pro dancers have lost all creative control of their dances amid sweeping changes to the show’s format.