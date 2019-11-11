‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Wears Fishnet Yoga Pants, And Fans Love It

Blonde bombshell Lauren Drain wowed her fans with a new photo where she flaunted her incredible figure in a pair of tight black fishnet patterned yoga pants. Fans loved the picture, and it is on track to be one of her most liked yet.

Like many of Lauren’s recent Instagram updates, this most recent picture was throwback shot, as the former nurse is currently pregnant with her first child. The upload was posted to encourage followers to sign up for her personal training program.

The photo was so flattering that several users wrote in the comments that they were inspired to join.

In the shot, Lauren flaunts her incredible body in a chic yoga set. Her top consists of a black ribbed sports bra, with a fashionable high neck detail. Just wearing a sports bra means that Lauren’s toned arms and washboard abs are on full display, and they look as impressive as ever.

For her bottoms, Lauren chose a pair of tight black fishnet yoga pants, which hugged every curve of her long and lean legs. The band of the leggings has “touch” cheekily printed on it, and though the pants are lined, it appears as if her skin is visible under the peek-a-boo accents. The fabric is insanely skintight, and clings to her body — particularly her perky posterior.

Adding to the sultry vibes of the shot, Lauren wore a vampy dark plum lip, as well as darker eye makeup. Her hair is styled up into a messy updo, with some wisps framing her face.

The setting is a warehouse loft, with white stone walls. To best showcase the curves of her bust and derriere, she is angled sideways towards the camera, leaning against a window. Her pins are further elongated by standing on her toes, and she playfully rests her elbow on the window ledge as she smolders at the camera.

Within just ten hours, the picture already received over 36,000 likes and more than 210 comments.

“Lord have mercy,” one fan commented, with the fire, red lips, kissing face, and red heart emoji.

“Those leggings,” added another, with two heart-eye emoji.

“One of my favorite pics,” gushed a third fan.

“Been following for many years. This is my favorite one,” echoed a fourth.

This is not the first picture Lauren has posted to advertise her training program. She has posted a number of other shots, and sent pulses racing over the weekend when she flaunted her rock hard abs in a teeny bikini, as covered by The Inquisitr.