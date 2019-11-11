Abby Dowse Shows Off Killer Curves & Bronze Skin In Skimpy White Undies

Abby Dowse took to Instagram Monday to show off her fabulous figure and her incredible bronze skin in a set of skimpy white underwear.

Abby made her tan a focal point in the photo by sitting on the edge of a bed dressed with a white comforter and white pillows. But her smooth, tan skin wasn’t all there was to look at. She also flaunted her enviable physique in the update. Her bra featured a low cut, which put her voluptuous chest on display. The high-cut panties showed off the round curves of her hips and her slender waist. The beauty also wore a grey and white striped, oversized shirt loosely around her shoulders to complete her sexy, casual look.

Abby’s pose brought even more attention to her body as she leaned back on one arm and arched her back slightly with one leg extended. The stance highlighted the stunner’s flat abs and her toned thighs.

The Internet sensation wore a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow, and a nude gloss on her lips. She also wore a pair of dainty necklaces around her neck. Her hair was tossed over to one side as she looked down with a sexy pout on her face.

In the caption, Abby said she was feeling fresh in the underwear. She also plugged the maker of the set, Lounge Underwear, a company she often models for. Her 1.5 million followers picked up on those fresh vibes and seemed glad to let her know just what they thought of her sultry bedroom snap.

“Your tan looking so incredible with this white. Love this shirt look on you,” one admirer wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“That outfit on that tan absolutely amazing my love,” a second fan said with a row of emoji that included hearts.

“I’m literally dying right now,” commented a third follower with a smiley emoji.

“Damn girl! You’ve got the looks!!” a fourth admirer added.

Abby not only has the looks to be a lingerie model, she also knows how to work the camera. Furthermore, the blond bombshell doesn’t mind showing off her figure. She seems to have a thing for barely-there bikinis that leave little to the imagination. However, she also appears to have a closet full of tantalizing outfits to wear and model for her fans, like the latex bodysuit she recently rocked in another Instagram upload.