Carrie Underwood Reacts To Miranda Lambert’s CMA Awards Entertainer Of The Year Support

Carrie Underwood revealed how she reacted to Miranda Lambert‘s very public support of her following her big nomination for Entertainer of the Year at the upcoming 2019 CMA Awards. In a new interview, Carrie shared her reaction to Miranda’s very lengthy Instagram post back in October where she listed several reasons why she wants the “Something In The Water” singer to take home the award this year.

In Miranda’s post, she made it very clear why she was voting for Carrie over the other all-male nominees, made up of Keith Urban, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, and Chris Stapleton, and told fans that she would “always have her back.”

Though Carrie never publicly commented on her fellow country female’s social media gush at the time, she revealed while speaking to ABC Audio recently that she did in fact reach out to the “Little Red Wagon” singer privately to share her thanks as soon as she saw her gushing message.

“I immediately reached out to her and just said, ‘You didn’t have to say anything, but thank you so much,'” the mom of two said, per Win Country.

The American Idol Season 4 winner then went on to share how she thinks Miranda’s gushing support of her has also helped other female artists to take a big step forward in the world of country music. Over the past couple of years, many have pointed out the lack of airplay for females on country radio.

“That is one wonderful thing that has happened with all of this conversation about women in country music,” Carrie — who recently shared a sweet birthday message for Miranda — continued in the new interview.

“I feel like it’s given us all a chance to really kind of band together and support each other and take other females out on tour with us and just encourage each other,” the singer said. Notably, Carrie just wrapped her all-female “Cry Pretty Tour 360” last month, where she brought out country duo Maddie & Tae and trio Runaway June as her support acts.

The star also opened up about the Entertainer of the Year award and all the effort that goes into just earning a nomination. The star noted that she always tries to put on an amazing tour show for her fans.

“Entertainer of the Year is just about ALL the things. People get really caught up on tour[ing],” she said.

Carrie then added that “there’s a lot that goes into it” and said she knows there’s also a lot that “should be considered every year” when it comes to who wins.

Miranda more recently doubled down on her support for her fellow country star.

The singer got choked up as she revealed during a recent interview why she thinks Carrie should take home the award. She reiterated that she thinks the mom of two deserves it on her own merit, not just because she’s a woman going up against four male artists.

As well as being nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Carrie will go head-to-head for Miranda for Female Vocalist of the Year when the CMAs take place on November 13. She’ll co-host the show alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.