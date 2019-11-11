Devon Windsor Celebrates Her Sister’s Birthday In A Bikini At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret Angel and her big sister are stripping down to their bikinis to celebrate Alexandra's 27th birthday.

Devon Windsor is giving her big sister a big birthday shout out as the duo hit the beach together in their bikinis over the weekend. In a sizzling new photo posted to her Instagram account on November 10, Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon could be seen walking along the sand while hand in hand with her sister Alexandra Windsor as she celebrated her 27th birthday.

In the snap, the genetically blessed siblings shared big smiles as they both wore pieces from Devon’s own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, which she officially launched earlier this year. Both flashed their seriously toned torsos and mile-long legs.

Devon proved once again why she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s top models as she rocked a white and yellow zebra-print bikini. Her fun look was made up of a full-cup top with a ribbed design across her chest and a pair of skimpy matching bottoms with a band across her hips. She accessorized with a thin gold belly chain wrapped around her middle.

As for Alexandra, she too sizzled as she celebrated turning another year older in a black two-piece. She wowed in a plunging triangle top with thicker straps on her shoulders and a pair of skimpy black bottoms with two string ties.

Both shielded their eyes from the beating down sun, as Devon rocked a pair of slim sunglasses with a white frame while Alexandra flashed her smile in a pair of thin black shades.

The model had her blond hair tied up away from her face in a slicked back bun, while her sister let her shoulder-length locks flow down.

Alexandra shared a very similar photo from their beach day to her own Instagram and told fans that she and her sister were soaking up the sun together at Shell Beach in tropical St. Barths.

In the caption of her photo, Devon had a seriously sweet message for her big sister and had nothing but praise for her sibling’s “kindness, selflessness, beauty, humor and light.”

In the caption of the new upload, several of the model’s 1.7 million followers left their own loving birthday messages for Alexandra. Others, understandably, couldn’t help but gush over the duo’s fit and toned bikini bodies as they showed off all their hard work in the gym.

“Double trouble,” one Instagram user commented, while another even called the Windsor sisters the “Hottest sister duo around!”

“You two are so beautifully inspiring!!!” a third commenter said.

The hot beach photo has already received more than 24,000 likes since Devon posted it online just 14 hours ago.

But when she’s not teaming up with her sister at the beach, the beauty is enlisting a little help from another stunner.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Devon recently got a hand from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae during a photo shoot to promote her swimwear line. In a photo shared to social media, the gorgeous duo matched one another in white bikinis as they hit the beach together.

Prior to that, another shot showed Lorena as she tied the model turned swimwear designer’s string bottoms for her.