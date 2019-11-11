Blake Shelton Uses NSFW Word To Describe His Love For Gwen Stefani At People’s Choice Awards

In response, the fashion icon had this to say about her fellow 'The Voice' coach and boyfriend.

Blake Shelton used an NSFW word to describe his love for longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani at the E! People’s Choice Awards moments after the superstar singer scored a statuette in the category of Country Artist of 2019. The sweet and sassy exchange, captured during the broadcast, was bleeped.

Blake told Gwen, “I love the sh*t out of you!”

His display of devotion to his girlfriend of four years came on the heels of several other unforgettable statements from The Voice coach, where Blake quipped that he didn’t think he would be taking home an award during the evening.

“I’m really glad I won this because I was the only person at my table who hasn’t won anything tonight and it was starting to get a little bit embarrassing,” the country superstar said during his speech. “Zendaya was making fun of me earlier.”

Blake also thanked his co-workers on The Voice and country music fans, telling everyone of his professional journey thus far, “It’s been awesome. It’s been an incredible ride.”

Gwen and Blake appeared happy and relaxed during the exchange, Gwen throwing her head back and laughing heartily after Blake’s unexpected stage shout-out.

The tables were soon turned on Blake after Gwen took home her own unique honor during the E! People’s Choice Awards where the former No Doubt lead singer and current The Voice coach was given the Fashion Icon award.

Gwen thanked Blake in her acceptance speech, calling her boyfriend “a babe.”

Gwen accepted the honor wearing a custom Vera Wang gown. The stunning white garment was strapless and cut thigh-high in front. In the back was a long train in the back accented with a black bow, which was emblazoned with the words “fashion icon.”

Wearing coordinating black elbow length-gloves, boots and fishnet stockings, Gwen looked every bit the style trendsetter as she accepted her accolade.

Gwen is the second person to ever win this special award, which celebrates a trendsetter in the fashion industry. Its inaugural recipient was former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in 2018.

People Magazine reported Gwen recalled some personal moments during her speech, remarking that she once rejected fashion because she felt it was for “rich people.” She then revealed how she would go to the thrift store and make up her own looks as she went along.

Gwen also explained that in thinking about how much fashion influenced her life, she realized that much of her love of clothing came from her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whom she said all sewed clothes.

Even as she stood there, wearing a custom-made designer garment, Gwen told the audience her favorite thing in life is to go to the fabric store and pick out different looks.