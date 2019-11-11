Candice Swanepoel Stuns In An Animal-Print Bikini In Jamaica

The Victoria's Secret Angel is stripping down to her bikini in the Caribbean.

Candice Swanepoel slipped into a slinky animal-print bikini once again for a sizzling new bikini photo posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel stripped down to her swimwear for a fun vacation snap taken during a recent trip to Jamaica as she once again put her flawless model body on full display for her 13.7 million followers.

In the latest photo she shared with fans on November 10, Candice could be seen looking happy and healthy as she flashed a whole lot of skin on her top half in a pretty skimpy string two-piece.

The superstar smiled from ear-to-ear with her eyes closed as she shared a laugh with a friend. She showed off model skills in the animal-print bikini top, which was made up of two triangles of what appeared to be a twist on the traditional leopard-print design. The pieces tied behind her neck and back with a thin black string.

Though she didn’t leave too much to the imagination on her top half, Candice did cover her bottom half a little more during her Caribbean trip but still showed off her uber long and lean legs.

The 30-year-old beauty didn’t show off the bottoms of her bold bikini look and instead opted to wrap a red and green tie-dye sarong around her hips which she held onto with both hands.

The mom of two rocked a red sunhat on her head and let her signature long blond hair flow down past her shoulders. She accessorized with several gold bangles on her right wrist and a pair of dangling silver earrings.

The supermodel also confirmed the bikini was taken from her own swim line, Tropic of C, as she tagged the brand’s official account in her post.

In the snap, Candice could be seen sharing a laugh with photographer Eduardo Bravin and posted a very sweet quote about friendship from the legendary Bob Marley in the caption.

Eduardo shared the same photo of the duo to his own Instagram account on November 10 where he confirmed their location and also shared a couple of other snaps from their sunny trip.

Many fans took to the comments section of Candice’s version of the photo where they heaped praise on the South African beauty.

“Ughhh so cute,” one fan wrote alongside a heart eye emoji as another said, “She’s so gorg.”

A third Instagram user wrote after seeing the upload, “Love that natural smile!” while a fourth person added, “Soooooooo Beautiful.”

The upload has already received more than 87,500 likes since she posted it online.

The latest bikini snap from the flawless Victoria’s Secret Angel came shortly after she slipped into a fun green two-piece as she promoted Tropic of C during a safari-inspired photo shoot in Kenya.

Shortly before that, she rocked an even tinier bikini in another social media photo posted to social media by the line that showed off a serious amount of skin as she posed.