Hannah Brown Beats Out ‘Bachelor’ Exes Colton Underwood & Tyler Cameron At 2019 People’s Choice Awards

'The Bachelorette' star received support from Bachelor Nation .

Hannah Brown had a big win at The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. The Bachelorette star turned Dancing With the Stars contender took home the coveted Competition Contestant of 2019 trophy at the annual awards ceremony—and she beat out two of her former Bachelor Nation boyfriends in the process.

Hannah, 25, won the award over fellow reality stars Kodi Lee (America’s Got Talent), Tyler Oakley (The Amazing Race), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race), T-Pain (The Masked Singer), Buddy Valastro (Buddy vs. Duff) and her former love interests Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette). The award is extra special because it is voted-for by home audiences.

The Alabama beauty queen, who wore a stunning burgundy cut-out dress to the star-studded ceremony, received a hug from Underwood as she made her way onstage to accept the award. A camera also panned to Cameron, who appeared happy about Hannah’s win hours after wishing her well ahead of their awards show “battle.”

After admitting it was “weird” to be standing up there, Hannah thanked all of her fans and friends who have supported her through this “crazy” year.

“This award means a lot to me because it just affirms that it’s OK to be vulnerable and put your heart out there,” Hannah said in her speech. “Thank you for allowing me to just be that girl from Alabama and to shine my light.”

She also threw in a “roll tide” at the end of her speech for good measure.

On Instagram, Hannah received congratulations from her Bachelor Nation family after she posted a thank you to her 2.5 million followers.

“Well done, congrats on the big win,” wrote Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

“Beauty!!!! Congratulations!!!!” wrote Bachelor Nation veteran Becca Tilley.

“You deserve it!!!” added former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Congrats on all the greatness, amazing!” added Hannah’s former Bachelorette suitor Mike Johnson.

Hannah’s awards show reunion with two of her exes did not appear to be awkward. She was seated near both of them in the audience, and she told Us Weekly she even chatted with Cameron and his mom, who he brought to the ceremony as his plus one.

Hannah’s People’s Choice Award win comes amid her whirlwind stint as an ABC reality contestant. Fans first met her earlier this year on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, before she landed the role as The Bachelorette, where she rejected Cameron’s proposal.

Hannah is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, where she is a front runner with pro dancer Alan Bersten for what could be her next award: a mirrorball trophy.