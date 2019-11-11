‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Dismantles Brooke’s Agenda To Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 8, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will tell her father what she really thinks of her stepmother. According to She Knows Soaps, she will tell Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) what she believes Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is capable of.

Ridge will voice his concerns to Steffy, per The Inquisitr. He is scared that Brooke and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) are still trying to take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). After he thwarted their plans to get Thomas to give up his parental rights to his sons, Hope has come up with a new angle. She has told Thomas that he doesn’t need to give up his legal right to his son, he can still allow her to share custody of the little boy.

While Ridge may try to place the blame on Hope’s shoulders, it appears as if Steffy will set her father straight. Instead of trying to correct her daughter, Brooke always supports Hope in everything that she does. Brooke knows that it’s wrong to take Douglas from the Forrester family, but will continue to pursue her agenda regardless of how it hurts their family. Steffy may point out how selfish Brooke is and how she is never willing to compromise for her husband’s sake. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will dismantle Brooke’s agenda to Ridge.

Ridge is trying to mend the rift between his son and daughter. He is also spending a lot of time with Steffy now that he has moved from the Logan estate. Steffy has been very candid with him about her brother and why she can’t move past what Thomas did to her. Likewise, she will also tell her father that Brooke is not who she pretends to be in front of him.

In fact, who knows better than Steffy what Brooke is capable of? When her marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was floundering, Brooke is the person who put the nail in the coffin when she kept forcing for Liam and Hope to be together. She frequently confronted Steffy and told her to back off Liam, even though Steffy was still pregnant with her then-husband’s child. Brooke showed no mercy and just wanted to advance Hope’s cause.

Brooke has consistently disregarded Thomas and Steffy’s wishes and has always sided with Hope. She automatically favors Hope over Ridge’s children and it seems as if it has taken its toll.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge must still find out that that Hope is now Douglas’ legal mother and he will explode. The latest soap opera spoilers state that it’s only a matter of time before Ridge makes a drastic decision which will change the world as Brooke knows it.