Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Shares Good News With Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 12 promise that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will share her silver lining with her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She will tell Brooke that she is officially Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope will at least have some good news for her mother, according to the latest soap opera spoilers. Her initial objective, when she agreed to have dinner with Thomas and Douglas, was to get Thomas to sign the adoption papers. She was willing to use Thomas’ feelings for her to manipulate him into giving her shared custody of the little boy.

Although he hesitated before committing his signature to the document, Thomas eventually signed the paperwork. Hope is officially Douglas’ mother as she and her mother had planned all along. Brooke will be glad that Hope achieved what she set out to do. Douglas will have his “Mommy Hope” and Hope will be able to legally protect and provide for the little boy.

At the same time, Hope will also realize that things may not look so good for her. Thinking ahead, she will say, “It’s going to look like I planned this.” Everyone knows that she wanted to adopt Douglas. Now with Thomas out of the picture, the Forresters may think the worst of Hope.

Hope was a mess when she arrived at her mother’s house. Brooke couldn’t make head or tail of what she was saying and tried to calm her daughter down, per The Inquisitr.

“I killed him! I killed Thomas!” she screamed. The story haltingly unfolded as Hope told her mother what had happened at Forrester Creations.

“Thomas cornered, me I panicked,” Hope sobbed. She told Brooke how Thomas tried to kiss her on the ledge and she pushed him away. Thomas went over the railing and into a vat of hydrofluoric acid.

Hope raced down the stairs to find Thomas, but when she reached the vat Thomas was nowhere to be found. She assumed that the acid had eaten him alive.

Of course, Brooke will never allow her daughter to be accountable for anything. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will placate Hope by saying, “He came after you. You were just trying to protect yourself.” Brooke won’t mention calling the police or even telling Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that his son apparently died an excruciating death.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will need to face the music later this week. Ridge will ask her some difficult questions. But with a mother like Brooke, who will even lie for her daughter, Hope has little to be afraid of.