‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Things Crumble For Chelsea

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of November 11 through November 15 brings chaos to Genoa City with a scary hostage situation at The Grand Phoenix. As the week progresses, the fallout threatens to bring down several Genoa City residents.

Victor (Eric Braeden) surprises Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam goes to ask his dad if he can take Connor (Judah Mackey) to Hope’s farm since Victor is the one who owns it now. Victor is all for the plan, and he even gives Connor a special gift to use at the farm.

Of course, Adam and Connor may not make it to the farm. They stop by the hotel to tell Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) goodbye and they find that Chelsea’s in danger. When Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) realizes there are federal agents at The Grand Phoenix, he takes Chelsea and Connor hostage. Adam steps in and refuses to leave without his family. Abby (Melissa Ordway) is also caught up in Simon’s madness as one of the hostages.

To help, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) devises a trap. She designed the hotel’s security, so she knows the best way to help thwart Simon before he can escape or take somebody’s life. Surely there is something in it for her, but Phyllis may end up helping save the day.

Also, Paul (Doug Davidson) is called to duty during the crisis. He gives Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack (Peter Bergman) the bad news about the situation at the hotel when he interrupts a meeting between the two, strategizing for Nick’s campaign for the city council. By the end of the week, Nick’s campaign suffers a setback, and it’s most likely because the details of Chelsea’s ex-husband’s illegal activities come to light after Simon publicly takes her hostage.

Adam also wants to know what Chelsea has been doing. He grills his ex-wife, and it seems like she’ll eventually give him at least some of the details about what she’s been doing recently with having Kevin (Greg Rikaart) launder Calvin’s money. By the end of the week, Adam opens up to Sharon (Sharon Case).

Meanwhile, in the midst of the crisis, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) connect. While Amanda knows who Chance is, it seems that he isn’t the person who hired her to be his lawyer. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) gets a call for help from Jill (Jess Walton).

There is chaos when Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) comes home for a visit. She and Theo (Tyler Johnson) meet, and after they share their life stories with each other, Ashley gives her nephew a job offer.

After everything goes down, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) look out for the family’s reputation. They are on damage control after the hostage crisis and the ensuing fallout. Abby also looks out for her own interests after another round of bad publicity at her new hotel.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) mix business and pleasure after the stress of the week.