Draya Michele Rocks A Corset-Style Top & Zooms In For A Better Look

Draya Michele gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photoshoots today, as she shared a new Instagram post. The post consisted of four videos, with one of them showing her zooming into her top. This clip was the third in the set, as she showed off her outfit. The top featured a tight fit, and ruffled edges. It also had cinched accents under the bust. Draya was seen wearing her hair down, which happened to be in front of her chest at the beginning of the clip.

The video also showed the Basketball Wives star brushing the hair back behind her shoulders, as she rubbed her top. The frame was zoomed in on her chest and waist the whole time, as she showed off her manicure.

The corset-style top was green and strapless. She wore it with a pair of denim pants. The top may have been a teddy or bodysuit, but it’s hard to know for sure. The denim featured a high waist, which she cinched with a dazzling belt that fell down the front of her leg. The jeans also had large rips in the front on her knees.

Other videos from the set revealed more of her look, as she also wore a pair of high heels and wore her hair down with a blunt bang. Michele rocked a pair of hoop earrings.

All of the clips showed Draya at some stage of the photoshoot, whether it be on set or taking a break. The final video even showed her playing with her hair, before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Fans seemed to love the updates, as they left plenty of compliments for Draya in the comments section.

“Baby got that Beyoncé wind going,” observed a follower.

“Green top is so bomb… in love with the blue criss cross buckle top,” gushed a fan.

“I cannottttt with your beauty and perfection!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“This what u meant by ‘You can’t even keep up with a b*txh like me,'” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Draya showed off another ensemble a few days ago that captured her fans’ attention. This time, she was spotted in a latex nude dress that seemed to hug her every curve. It featured thin straps, and she accessorized with a black hat. She pulled her hair over her left shoulder, and posed in front of a light orange wall. The post included two photos, the second which showed her posing with her left hand by her chin.