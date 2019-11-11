Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Bod In Ruffled Cut-Out Mini Dress

Nicole Scherzinger showed off a flirty new look on Instagram today. The stunner was seen rocking a white ensemble, which appeared to be a dress with cut-outs on the side. The first photo of the set was a selfie, and a second photo showed off her look from head-to-toe. The outfit that she wore was an off-the shoulder dress and featured many rows of ruffles that created a floral-inspired look. The right sleeve featured the ruffles on the top of her arm but left the bottom of her arm bare. Similarly, there was a cut-out on the right side of her body. The ruffles were arguably most prominent on her right shoulder, as they fell down the side of her body.

Plus, a white satin-looking skirt could be seen, which was also embellished with the same ruffle accents. She completed the look with a pair of black, thigh-high boots.

The selfie revealed more of her look from up-close, considering that it was a selfie. She smiled with her lips closed, as she glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile. She wore her hair down in a middle part, which she slicked down and pulled back behind her shoulders. The most eye-catching part may have been her bright red lipstick, along with her dramatic drop earrings that seemingly reached her shoulders. Nicole also added another pop of red color into her outfit by sporting a small pin on the right side of the dress.

The second photo showed the singer standing in front of a blank wall. She struck a pose with her arms on her hips as she popped her right foot in front.

Fans had plenty of love for Nicole in the comments section.

“Okay queen we see you serving us face, serving us nails, hair, hips, heels,” raved a follower.

“Fashionista I’m always in love with her style,” expressed a fan.

“Okay sure just casually kill all of us like that,” joked an admirer.

“From feeling good as h*ll to looking hawt as an angel,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, just five days ago, Nicole showed off another off-the-shoulder dress. This time, she was seen in a black number, which featured a low neckline. She styled herself by pulling her hair back in a ponytail, while rocking sparkling, drop earrings. She also wore dark eyeliner and glossy lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of bright silver, thigh-high boots as she served up flirty and fierce looks on the red carpet.