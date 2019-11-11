‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Stuns In A Short White Dress For The People’s Choice Awards

Kandi Burruss recently graced the red carpet for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stunned while wearing a dress from House of CB, per Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. In the red carpet post, Burruss is posing in the short, tied dress, which has a low cut at the top of the dress. The plunging neckline allows Burruss’ cleavage to be on full display in the snap. The dress also has puffy sleeves on both sides, and stops at Burruss’ thighs.

Burruss decided to pair the dress with minimal accessories. On the carpet, she is seen wearing sandals from Christian Louboutin. She is also rocking a silver necklace in the photo as well as silver bracelets on both sides of her wrist. Burruss is also seen wearing her engagement and wedding ring in the shot.

Burruss didn’t allow the glamorous look to stop with her outfit. The singer-songwriter also turned up the heat for her hair and makeup. In a close up view of her hair and makeup look, Burruss is seen wearing crimps in her short bob, which was parted at the center. The reality star also opted for a fun makeup look, which included foundation, blush, bright pink and purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner and lip gloss. Burruss is seen beaming in the photo slideshow, seemingly loving her look for the night.

At the time of writing, the photo of Burruss received more than 4,000 likes. The photo also received more than 100 comments, which were filled with praise from Burruss’ fans.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Yassssss serving body,” another follower chimed in.

“Yessss Kandi yams. She looks beautiful,” another follower said.

“She’s aging backwards & that BODY,” another follower wrote.

Burruss also shared a video from her awards show look. In the video, Burruss is posing in slow motion as the camera zooms in on her red carpet look. Burruss is smiling throughout the entire video, but she beams even more as the camera gets closer to her face. In her caption, the Bravo star thanked her glam squad for putting the sizzling look together. At the time of writing, the video received more than 200,000 views. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Burruss’ 6.9 million Instagram followers.

Burruss’ glamorous look comes one week after it was revealed that she is the highest-paid cast member on RHOA. During Kenya Moore’s interview on The Wendy Williams Show, the returning cast member confirmed that she wasn’t after the show’s original cast member, NeNe Leakes’ paycheck now that she is back on the show. The former beauty queen also dubbed Burruss as the true star of the Bravo reality series during the interview.