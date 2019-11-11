Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Polka Dot Dress

The cosplay model looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Sunday, cosplay model Erica Fett shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The picture was taken by Cleveland based photographer Matt Garcher, and shows the stunner standing in a dimly lit room. Erica looked away from the camera, as she posed with her hand on her head.

She flaunted her hourglass figure in a plunging, black-and-white polka dot dress from the clothing brand, For Love & Lemons. The revealing ensemble put Erica’s incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a full view of Erica’s sizable tattoo of the Mass Relay from the video game series, Mass Effect, on her forearm. She accessorized the revealing outfit with a trendy black beret.

The bombshell styled her long auburn hair in loose waves, giving the look some additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included peach blush, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering shade of neon pink.

In the caption, Erica promoted her 2020 calendar, that is now available to purchase on her personal website. She also asked fans if they had any book or television recommendations.

Many of her followers were quick to share their suggestions in the comments section.

“Check out HBO’s Watchmen if you haven’t already… Also stunning as always,” wrote a fan, adding a black heart emoji to the comment.

Erica’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“[I’m] loving all your fashion pics lately! You have the cutest wardrobe,” said one follower.

“Awww that dress looks super cute on you,” added another commenter.

“My absolute favorite lady to follow! You’re a blessing in life,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to the love the tantalizing post, as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that Erica has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, the cosplayer has a tendency to post risque photos of herself on Instagram. Last week, the stunner drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading revealing throwback photos.

In the pictures, Erica wore a black-and-nude bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching underwear, leaving little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since its upload.