Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Tight Blue Dress For The People’s Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian attended E!’s People’s Choice Awards in a luxury designer gown on Sunday, November 10.

The KKW Beauty CEO sizzled down the red carpet as she wore a dress by Versace, per Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. The mother of four’s curves was on full display as the tight printed dress hugged her body. In the first slide, Kardashian is seen holding her waist with one hand as she moved one hip to the side. Her other hand is shown straight down as she looked intensely at the camera. Her cleavage is also on full display in the photo, as the dress has small straps on both sides of Kardashian’s shoulders.

The reality star decided not to add any accessories to the look. She is seen keeping things simple and her shoes aren’t visible in the photo. Her dark hair is styled with a middle part and left flowing down, with a beach wave look.

Kardashian is also wearing minimal makeup for the red carpet look. In the second slide of the Instagram slideshow, she is seen only wearing foundation, a light blush on her cheeks, and a pink lip gloss. Her eyebrows are also lightly made up in the closeup for the look.

At the time of writing, the photo of Kardashian received more than 2,000 likes. The photo also received more than 30 comments from fans who had mixed reviews about Kardashian’s look.

“Looks like every other red carpet look she’s done in the past 10+ years,” one follower complained.

“Yaasssss Kimmie Cakes,” another follower chimed in.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Yep, a mermaid kim! Nothing new!” one follower exclaimed..

Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian stepped out for the event with her family members in tow. The mother of four showed up on the red carpet with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner. Kim was nominated for the award for The Social Celebrity of 2019. The wife of Kanye West currently has 62.3 million Twitter followers and 151 million Instagram followers. The outlet reports that several celebrities were also up for Kim’s award, including Justin Bieber (121 million Instagram / 107.3 million Twitter), Cardi B (53.9 million Instagram / 7.8 million Twitter), Miley Cyrus (101 million Instagram / 44.5 million Twitter), Ariana Grande (166 million Instagram / 67.2 million Twitter), Shawn Mendes (53.6 million Instagram / 24 million Twitter), and Taylor Swift (122 million Instagram / 85 million Twitter).

The Kardashian sisters have been joining forces frequently over the last few weeks. Kim recently launched new fragrances from her KKW Fragrance line, which was inspired by Kourtney and Khloe. The fragrances went on sale at Ulta on Friday, November 8.