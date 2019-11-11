Kylie Jenner Slams Reports She’s Sending Cease And Desist Letters To Companies Using Phrase ‘Rise And Shine’

Kylie Jenner is pushing back against reports that she has been sending cease and desist letters threatening to sue people for using her new catchphrase “rise and shine” in their businesses.

There had been some viral claims across social media that the reality television star was threatening lawsuits against small companies that use the phrase she has adopted as her own since a short video showed her singing it to her daughter, Stormi Webster. But as the reports spread and backlash grew online, Kylie took to Twitter to debunk the reports and say she has never sent any of the letters referenced online.

“Guys, please don’t believe everything you read. I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters,” she wrote. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago.”

The reports had kicked up quite a bit of backlash against Kylie, with many fans wondering why a 22-year-old whose net worth has reached an estimated $1 billion would need to squeeze out small companies for using a phrase that has been in common parlance for decades, if not longer.

It was not clear if there was ever substance to the reports of the cease and desist letters. One of the original reports came from MTV Australia, which revealed that an owner of Cased Clothing claimed she had received the cease and desist letter from Jenner’s legal team. The report claimed that the owner wished to remain anonymous.

Kylie appeared to get upset in response to the unsourced report, calling out those who had been spreading the rumors.

“Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow,” Kylie tweeted.

Kylie added a screenshot of her denial tweets to her Instagram Stories as well as another Instagram post from Cased Clothing, the company named in the MTV Australia story that denied it had ever received a letter.

Kylie had already drawn criticism when she attempted to trademark the phrase “Rise and Shine” after the clip of her singing to Stormi went viral. As USA Today noted, her attempt drew a strong backlash on Twitter among many who saw it as a selfish move from the reality television star turned makeup mogul. Kylie had previously drawn controversy when she tried to trademark the name “Kylie” and was met with a legal challenge from singer Kylie Minogue, who opened the website www.Kylie.com back in 1996, a full year before Kylie Jenner was born.