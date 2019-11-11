Dolly Castro Stuns In Bright Red Dress By The Pool

Dolly Castro shared a sizzling new photo with her Instagram fans today that seemed to bring back the vibe of summer. The shot showed the Nicaraguan bombshell standing by the pool, as she rocked a bright red dress. The dress featured thin straps, along with cinching accents on the chest. The ensemble hugged her every curve and allowed her to show off her curves. This included the low boat neckline that left her cleavage on display.

The model stood with her body angled towards the camera. She popped her right knee and seemingly curved her back to accentuate her derriere. Dolly looked into the distance to her right, as she gave fans a look at her profile. She smiled with her lips slightly parted. She also wore her hair down behind her shoulders, with light highlights throughout. Her makeup included dark eyeshadow, mascara, and pink lipstick. Plus, she rocked a pair of eye-catching hoop earrings. The earrings had large, pearl-like beading throughout.

In addition, Dolly carried a small, leopard-print handbag in her right hand. It had handles made of large pearl beading. She wore several bracelets on her left wrist, as she rocked a light purple manicure.

Behind the bombshell, you could see palm trees and a one-story building. There were a couple of stairs that led down to the pool, with manicured greenery throughout the property.

Although Dolly was seen posing in the shade, the photo was taken on a sunny day. The captions suggested that the photo was taken recently, but her flirty look would be just as fitting in summer too.

The photo was geotagged in Laguna Beach, California. And fans had plenty of love to send Dolly’s way in the comments section.

“Happy Sunday Funday with your hubby gorgeous,” expressed a follower, referring to the captions.

“This dress looks good on you queen and you look gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Omg love the dress girl. Work it,” encouraged an admirer.

“I wish I was your mirror, so that I could look at you every morning,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Dolly recently posted another Instagram update where she rocked a bodycon dress. The stunner was seen posing indoors, next to a very tall mirror. The dress featured a geometric and colorful design that incorporated floral-inspired accents. It fit Dolly snugly, and featured a strapless cut, with a soft “v” hem. She wore her hair down in a middle part and wore it in front of her shoulders.