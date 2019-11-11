Khloe Kardashian Dazzles In A Black Dress With A Deep Split For The People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian recently attended E!’s People’s Choice Awards and decided to rock a little black dress.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s award show look was reposted by Fashion Bomb Daily and the red carpet look is sizzling hot. In the photo, Kardashian is seen posing as her platinum blond hair is styled in a center part. Her dress, though, is the scene-stealer, as she is wearing a tight black dress that shows off her famous curves.

Kardashian’s dress is see-through at the top, allowing her gold bra to be on full display on the red carpet. The bottom of the dress is loosely wrapped around her waist, as she shows a deep split on one side. The split allows Kardashian to show off major leg and thigh on one side of the dress.

Kardashian went with little accessories for the look. The reality star was photographed holding a money clutch as she stared at the camera. She opted not to wear any jewelry for the look, and is seen wearing black strappy sandals. Her makeup is also casual, as she wears some dark eyeshadow with faux eyelashes. She is also wearing lip gloss in the snapshot.

In the caption, Fashion Bomb Daily confirms that Kardashian is rocking a dress from Laquan Smith’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. At the time of this writing, the image of Kardashian has received more than 3,000 likes. The photo also received more than 70 comments from fans who gave mixed reviews of the look.

“Koko looks gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Kim should’ve worn this instead. She would’ve worn that skirt low just like the model did and slayed,” another follower revealed.

“Simple and cute,” one follower said.

“They’re all Kims Sons…,” another follower shared.

Before heading to the red carpet, Kardashian shared a video of herself wearing her award show look. The Revenge Body host posted that she couldn’t decide which fragrance to wear for the night. She shared with her 100 million followers that it was between one of the recent KKW Beauty fragrances from Kim Kardashian’s collection.

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney recently shared that their collaborative fragrances were available at Ulta Beauty on Friday, November 8. While the fragrances are under Kim’s fragrance line, both Khloe and Kourtney had their own custom scents. Kourtney opted to go for Yellow Diamonds for her scent, while Khloe decided to go for Pink Diamond. This is the sisters’ first collaboration for KKW fragrance.