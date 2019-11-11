Porsha Williams’ Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Admits To Having Sex With Another Woman On ‘RHOA’

Porsha Williams’ fiance confessed to how far his affair with other women went while she was pregnant with their first child together.

On the latest episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, McKinley confessed that he cheated on Williams with multiple women during the couple’s therapy session. According to Hollywood Life, the session was something that Williams suggested as a way for the couple to get back on track with each other. Williams initially decided to end her relationship with McKinley after she was suspicious that McKinley was cheating on her. The reality star didn’t, however, know the extent of what McKinley had done when the couple weren’t together.

In one scene from the therapy session, McKinley decided to come clean to his fiancee. The entrepreneur broke down in tears and admitted that he had sex with another woman while she was carrying their daughter, Pilar Jhena. While viewers were unable to see the entire clip, Williams is seen running out of the therapist’s office in tears. She also told her sister exactly what happened after she left the session.

Williams and McKinley ended their relationship back in June shortly after he was rumored to have had an affair. McKinley was accused of cheating on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star, Sincerely Ward. According to YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe, McKinley and Ward had a relationship before and during his relationship with Williams. McKinley has since denied the rumors, and shared that he would be taking legal action against Kebe.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said at the time. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Ward has also denied that she and McKinley were ever together. The reality star said that she had never met McKinley and had nothing more to say about the rumors. Ward also attempted to clear her name during the season premiere of RHOA.

While McKinley admitted that he did, in fact, cheat on Williams, the couple has seemingly turned over a new leaf. The two reconciled back in August and are reportedly back to planning their wedding. The couple has yet to announce their wedding date, though they were originally supposed to be married on New Years Eve.