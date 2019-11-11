Kourtney Kardashian ‘Smells Like A Real Icon’ While Flaunting A Flashy Suit And No Shirt

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to show her 83 million fans and followers how to look elegant and sexy at the same time. The 40-year-old Poosh CEO posed for her social media video while she sprayed her latest KKW fragrance called Yellow Diamonds toward her face. As she did so, she rocked an extremely flashy suit without the benefit of a shirt but with just a hint of a black bra underneath her two-toned jacket.

Although Kourtney recently took time off to dress down and enjoy the Wyoming outback with her three kids, this working mom knows how to put on the razzle-dazzle on short notice or when necessary. On November 10, the reality star rocked an ensemble indicative of the rarified Art Deco period, with its glitzy stripes that looked as if each had been treated to crushed diamonds and then interspersed with black stripes that shot off in different directions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed to be in pure ecstasy as she used the luxury product, after which time she said she “smells like a real icon.”

For the promotional video, the eldest Kardashian sister’s long, luxurious brownish-black mane was neatly pulled back into a high ponytail so rigid that not even a single strand stood in the way of her pretty face. Her makeup was totally on point, with defined and darkened brows, smoky shadow, black mascara, subtle contouring, and nude-colored lipstick. To accessorize, Kourtney wore a quartet of sparkly jewels on each ear and a pretty ring on one finger for just a bit more sparkle.

After Kourtney enjoyed spraying her fragrance, she stopped moving and instead shot a look at the probing camera to coyly smile.

More than 700,000 fans and followers liked Kourtney’s latest Instagram share while more than 1,000 admirers left comments of all kinds.

“You icon, you. That pony is going to give you a massive headache!” stated one concerned person.

“I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK ICON,” said a second admirer, who added a yellow heart emoji.

“So gorgeous Kourt… I love your collab with your sisters. Much love,” stated a third fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“Kourtney have fun tonight don’t forget to powder T Zone,” cautioned yet another follower, who added a kissy-face emoji.

“Jawline jealousy,” gushed an envious fan, who added a clapping hand emoji.

“Oooouuuu honey! Stunning,” said one more admirer, who summed up the entire post with three red heart emoji.