Megan Thee Stallion Shakes Her Booty In A Tight Leopard Onesie On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion shared a clip from her latest performance at Astroworld Fest on Sunday, November 10.

The “Cash S–t” rapper was one of the performers on Travis Scott’s roster for his annual Astroworld Fest in Houston, Texas. For her performance, Megan wore a tight, leopard bodysuit with a small hood, which was placed on her head in the clip. At the beginning of the video, Megan’s large Instagram following can see the rapper’s full outfit. Megan paired the onesie with fishnet stockings, socks, and slides. She also took off the hood once she reached her performance for the event.

During the video, multiple clips from the performance are shared. In one clip, Megan hits the stage as the roaring crowd chants her name. In another clip, Megan is backstage greeting her fans and talking to Travis Scott and DaBaby. Throughout the entire video, Megan and her dancers are seen twerking on stage as they all have on onesies and fishnets. In the clip, the rapper is in the middle of the stage shaking her booty as the crowd continues to cheer her on. Megan also shows B-roll footage of the massive audience that she performed in front of during the festival.

At the time of writing, the video of Megan received more than 500,000 views. The photo also received more than 1,400 comments under her post.

“NATURAL HOTTIE,” one follower said.

“Givin off the best Houston Vibes Meg,” another follower shared, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“I LOVE YOU MEG!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“I love u so much,” another fan chimed in.

Loading...

According to The Houston Chronicle, Scott announced the festival’s lineup just two days before the event took place. The rapper announced the lineup on his Instagram page, sharing with his followers that he “waited 364 days” to share with his followers who would be at his event. Megan was joined at the festival by Marilyn Manson, Rosalía, Migos, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Houston All-Stars, Young Dolph and Key Glock, Pop Smoke, Tay Keith, Sheck Wes, and Don Toliver as performers for the event.

Megan has been on the roster for several festivals over the past year. Since her star began to rise, the rapper has also performed at several award shows, including the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. Megan has also been picked as one of the faces for Coach for its annual holiday campaign.