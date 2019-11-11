Instagram Star Sophie Mudd Sizzles In A Neon-Green Swimsuit, Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In New Snap

Instagram model Sophie Mudd, who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her innocent looks and her racy photos, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.4 million fans with a very hot swimsuit picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a neon-green swimsuit, one which allowed her to show off her enviable physique.

To pose for the snap, the model sat on a sandy beach with her back turned toward the camera. In the process, Sophie showed off her amazing booty and thighs to titillate her fans. The risqué ensemble also allowed the hottie to flaunt a glimpse of her sideboob.

The model wore a full face of makeup, including mocha-colored lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher to accentuate her cheekbones, and lots of mascara.

Sophie decided to let her brunette tresses down as she smiled a little and looked straight at the camera to strike a pose.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean, however, the model did not specify the location in her post.

Moreover, knowing that a picture is worth a thousand words, the model decided not to write a caption and only used a pixie emoji.

Within five hours of posting, the picture has racked up more than 64,000 likes and over 430 comments, as fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

The pic was not only liked by the model’s Instagram fans, but many of her fellow models, celebrities, and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included, American model Julia Rose, Hannah Palmer, Valentina Fradegrada, and Mathilde Tantot, among many others.

“Seriously, are you real? You’re like a dream,” one of the model’s fans commented on the snap.

“How does it feel to be every straight guy’s fantasy?” another questioned.

“Amazing pic. You’re my favorite IG model,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower expressed his admiration for Sophie by calling her the most beautiful girl in the world.

“Wow!! You’re the most beautiful girl in the world, Sophie. I love you,” they wrote.

Other fans and followers used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “so pretty,” and “incredible booty,” to praise the stunner.

The remaining legions of admirers opted for a more millennial way to comment and posted heart, kiss, peach, and fire emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.