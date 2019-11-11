Gwen Stefani Flashes Some Leg In White Dress And Black Fishnets, Blake Shelton Sticks To Jeans At The PCAs

Gwen Stefani's dramatic dress let everyone know that she was being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made a rare appearance on the red carpet together at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, as reported by USA Today. Gwen’s striking designer ensemble included a nod to the award that she would later be accepting.

Gwen, 50, combined glamour with just a touch of the edgy style that she’s become known for. She wore a white Vera Wang gown that was a bit like her cowboy beau’s old mullet hairstyle; it was long in the back and super short in the front. The stunning strapless dress featured draped fabric in the front that was folded and bunched up so that Gwen’s shapely legs were on display.

The gathered material also made it possible for fans to see the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s black fishnets and thigh-high boots, which have become staples of the stage costumes that she wears during her “Just a Girl” Vegas show. However, this time she added an elegant touch to ensemble by wearing a pair of black evening gloves that matched her boots.

It was the back of Gwen Stefani’s dramatic gown that made it truly unique. It was adorned with a massive black bow, and the side of Gwen’s long train was emblazoned with the words “Fashion Icon” in old English lettering. It was previously announced that Gwen would be receiving the Fashion Icon Award, so she didn’t have to wait all night to find out whether she was a winner.

Gwen wore her platinum blond hair down, and she skipped her usual bright red lip in favor of a more natural, subdued shade.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Blake Shelton, 43, also stuck to his signature style by rocking a pair of dark wash blue jeans and brown cowboy boots. However, he dressed up his usual denim and leather combo by completing his ensemble with a black suit jacket and vest, white dress shirt, and gray tie.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While chatting with E! News host Giuliana Rancic, Gwen talked about what a rarity it is for her and Blake Shelton, who she described as an “Oklahoma guy,” to walk the red carpet together.

“It scares me on the red carpet with Blake because he never does the red carpet. I think we’ve only done like three,” Gwen said. “It’s just not his thing.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Blake has made it clear that fashion isn’t his thing, either. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he made an appearance in a special video tribute to Gwen Stefani’s style. He congratulated Gwen on her People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award and acknowledged that fashion has always been important to his girlfriend. However, he also joked that he likes Gwen’s stylish clothing best when it’s on the floor.