Johnny Depp Fans Campaign To Have Amber Heard Fired From ‘Aquaman 2’

The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is never ending, and fan involvement certainly isn’t slowing it down anytime soon. It’s been lawsuit after lawsuit with the former spouses, and fans have definitely been choosing sides since the couple decided to split in May of 2016, as Blasting News reports.

Both parties have accused one another of being abusive and it’s hard to keep all the stories and accusations straight these days. The latest news from the couple has Heard requesting that Depp undergo a mental evaluation, while Depp also has a $50 million defamation lawsuit pending against his ex.

Fans and supporters of the Pirates of the Caribbean star are doing all that they can to bring down Heard, and now thousands have signed a petition to have the actress removed from Aquaman 2. Heard was the love-interest of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and was set to return in the sequel in 2022. Not much information has been released about the second underwater flick, and currently, only Momoa and Heard are listed as cast members. Depp fans are trying to squash that with a petition on Change.org.

“Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life,” the petition creator claims.

Petition creator Jeanne Larson also points out that Heard has been accused of abuse from previous partner Tasya Van Ree, even citing her arrest. The petition accuses Heard of faking injuries which she claimed came at the hands of Depp. Larson also reiterated that men are victims of domestic abuse as well, and asked visitors to the site to sign, banning Heard from appearing in Aquaman 2.

As of November 10, the petition has just over 34,000 signatures with a goal of 35,000. The petition is looking for a response from Warner Bros., the production company behind Aquaman and all DC Comics films.

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project,” the petition concludes.

The petition gained steam over the last few days, but has been slowing down as the hours go by. Warner Bros. has not responded to the petition at this time.