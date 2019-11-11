Megan Thee Stallion Shares A Video Where She Shows Off Her Latest Grill On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted a video of herself with a grill full of diamonds in her latest Instagram update.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper posted a video of her latest purchase for her 6.5 million Instagram followers to see. In the photo, Megan is wearing a diamond grill on the front and bottom row of her teeth. As one of her songs plays in the background, the rapper is dancing while showing off her diamond bracelets.

The rising star has three bracelets on one of her wrists, and also has diamond studs on her ears. Megan is also wearing a yellow hoodie in the photo as she shows off all of her decadent jewelry.

While she is covered in diamonds, Megan opted for a casual look. Her hair is brushed away from her face as she is wearing a long, braided ponytail. Her makeup look is also casual, as she is wearing foundation, gold eyeshadow, and clear lip gloss. Megan is also rocking faux eyelashes, which are fluttering as she dances to her music. She appears to be at a club or party in the photo, as the background shows blue lights and a DJ booth behind her.

At the time of writing, the post from Megan has received more than 1 million views from fans. The video also received more than 11,000 comments under Megan’s post.

“I like theseeeeee,” one follower wrote.

“Tooth be told!” a second follower exclaimed.

“Look so good,” a third follower chimed in.

“Loooooove!!!” yet another follower said.

In her caption, Megan thanked Johnny Dang and Co. for the rapper’s first grill. According to HotNewHipHop, the company has worked with multiple artists to achieve the grill an artist would want. The outlet reports that Johnny Dang often shows off his celebrity clients on their Instagram page. The company has worked with many rappers through the years, including Snoop Dogg, DaBaby, and Rick Ross.

Megan’s latest grill marks another first the rapper has worn this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that, in addition to her bustling music career, the rapper and college student is delving into the fashion industry. Megan recently landed her first fashion campaign with Coach.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper will join Yara Shahidi, Spike Lee, Kate Moss, and more for the retailer’s holiday campaign. Megan shared a photo from the campaign on Wednesday, November 6. In the photo, the rapper is wearing a leather outfit while riding a carousel horse.