Gina Kirschenheiter Sticks By Tamra Judge, While Co-Star And Fans Dub Her A ‘Snake’

Tamra Judge didn’t have a great episode this past Tuesday on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Co-stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador all sat down to dinner, and the majority of the women concluded that Tamra likes to stir the pot among them and walk away wiping her hands clean. Kelly has dubbed her a “snake” in her confessionals, and fans of the show have followed the trend on Twitter, even switching the name up and calling her “Tamrat.”

One person sticking with Tamra is Gina Kirschenheiter, who has been friends with the fitness model for two seasons now.

Gina recently caught up with People TV’s Reality Check, as reported by Yahoo, and dished on her friendship with Tamra.

“Tamra and I are actually really good friends and she’s really is one of the only people who, when I was going through everything that I was going through, would consistently check in on me and see how I was doing,” Gina said. “She’s always there for me. She really is.”

Tamra and Gina’s friendship didn’t resonate much through the small screen in Season 13, but Gina is setting the record straight to let the viewers know the duo have always been good friends.

“I know people now are trying to say that all of a sudden I’m friends [with her] but I’ve consistently been friends with Tamra from the start,” she continued. “We just became better friends throughout all this B.S.”

On the other side of things, the mother-of-three noted that Tamra just can’t keep a secret. Gina said if you want to keep something a private you definitely shouldn’t tell Tamra because she is likely going to tell everyone.

Loading...

The proof is in the pudding with that statement as Tamra has leaked several secrets already in Season 14, including the Kelly train rumor, and letting Vicki Gunvalson know Kelly said she would only attend an event for Vicki if it was her funeral.

Gina also noted that Tamra knows about all the skeletons in her own closet, and joked that her friend knew her secrets even before she knew them herself. This could have been a nod to Tamra knowing about Gina’s husband’s affair before the rest of the cast, and before Gina decided to open up to her friends about it.

In addition to speaking about Tamra, Gina also briefly commented on Vicki Gunvalson and said her co-star is embarrassed to be a part of the Housewives franchise these days, especially with the state of the current cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.