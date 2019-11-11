Instagram Model Violet Summers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In New Pic

American model Violet Summers recently took to her Instagram page and titillated her 2.5 million followers with a new naughty snap, one where she could be seen flashing major skin.

In the snap, the model was featured rocking a maroon, ribbed crop top which she lifted to show off an ample amount of underboob. That’s not all, but the 19-year-old model also revealed that she was not wearing a bra underneath her top to tease her fans.

Even though Violet is known on the photo-sharing website for constantly pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity, she censored her nipples beneath her shirt. Nonetheless, the sheer display of skin drove her fans crazy.

The hottie paired her top with gray daisy dukes which accentuated her slender waist.

Those who follow her know that the model does not like to wear a lot of makeup. Therefore, staying true to her signature style, she opted for an almost no-makeup look which fans loved and appreciated, as indicated in the comments section.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down, bit her lips and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the caption, Violet asked her fans how they like her in the outfit. She also added the hashtag “Sunday Vibes” to the snap.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Phoenix, Arizona, while the model stood against the backdrop of a beautiful swimming pool to pose for the snap.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 42,000 likes and over 820 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on Instagram and anything she shares has a high potential of going viral.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show support. These include, but are not limited to, Ana Lorde, Vicky Aisha, and Toochi Kash.

“You are really perfect, as always,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

Loading...

“Those eyes, you biting your lip, that body, it’s kinda hard for anyone to not like your cute, sweet, self,” another one chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! Hope you have a good Sunday!!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer called the model his topmost Christmas wish.

“Beautiful!! You are still my number one Christmas wish every day.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “very pretty,” and “you are the hottest,” to let the model know how much they adore her.