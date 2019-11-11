Sarah Hyland Rocks A Sexy Orange Fausto Puglisi Gown For E! People’s Choice Awards

On Sunday, Sarah Hyland chose to rock a fascinating Fausto Puglisi gown to the E! People’s Choice Awards. The predominately solid orange frock’s designer was a departure for the Modern Family star, who often elects to wear Zac Posen frocks to the black-tie events she attends. For instance, earlier this year, the popular actress wore one of Zac’s skintight creations in a pretty pink for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, allegedly adding two pairs of Spanx to the equation in lieu of dieting.

Spanx did not seem to be needed for Sarah’s exuberant sartorial statement on November 10. The auburn-haired thespian who seems to have added a touch of red to her long locks, perfectly matched her pout to the color of her dress that was endowed with twin slits daring to hit the top of the beautiful Hollywoodite’s toned thighs, as photographed by E! Online.

At the top of the slits, palm tree embellishments acted as focal points for this exotic ensemble that was adorned with a square neckline decorated in an elaborate trim featuring black, orange and golden threads. In addition, an asymmetrical orange strap crossed in front of the dress at the top, allowing a hint of Sarah’s decolletage to be seen.

Because her Fausto Puglisi gown boasted such bold colors and such a stand-alone design, the 28-year-old actress did not wear much jewelry for the evening except for a set of rings and small, gold earrings. Sarah featured her hair worn down, with a large portion of her locks hanging in front of her dress while she styled more strands behind one ear so that that part of her hair fell down behind her back.

Sarah’s statement makeup was as bold as her dress. Besides the aforementioned orange lipstick — which was the color of a summer melon — she wore pronounced brows, a couple of shadows in autumnal earth tones, long, probably faux lashes, black mascara, and perfect contouring.

Finally, Sarah’s feet were firmly planted into strappy black stilettos, a style that seems to be the shoe trend of this year’s high society events.

Along with David Spade, Jenna Dewan, Bellamy Young, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, KJ Apa, and Terry Crews, Sarah Hyland is set to be one of the presenters of this year’s 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. That being said, no doubt her premiere fashion pick will stand out later this evening in Santa Monica, California at Barker Hangar when it is time to hand over an award to the deserving winner.