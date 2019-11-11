Kourtney Kardashian Spends Time With Her Children In Wyoming Days After Announcing ‘KUWTK’ Exit

Kourtney Kardashian recently decided to spend some quality time with her children at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming.

The Poosh CEO recently posted a few photos of her and her children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 3 — as they enjoyed the calming view in the city. The Instagram slideshow reveals precious moments from the family’s serene trip, from Kardashian holding Penelope while they are both snuggled up in jackets, to Penelope carrying Reign on her back. Kardashian also shared photos of the family on a horse barn as they were outside in the sun. In another slide, Kardashian shared the gorgeous sunset with her 83 million followers. She also posted the tractors the family rode in during their trip.

At the time of writing, the photos of the family received more than 1.2 million likes. The photos also received more than 2,000 comments under Kardashian’s post.

“Very poosh, Kourt,” one follower said.

“Hope you have a great time,” another fan chimed in.

“This is beautiful. Sending love,” another follower shared.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian and her little ones, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, stayed at her sister and her brother-in-law’s $14 million ranch for their trip. The rapper previously used the ranch to record music for his latest album, Jesus Is King, as well as for projects from the artists under his label. The Inquisitr previously reported that, at one point, the Wests were considering moving to the Cowboy State.

Kardashian’s weekend getaway from Calabasas came just days after she announced that she would be taking a break from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Viewers have watched the mother-of-three on the show since it premiered in 2007, and the news initially shocked fans of the E! reality series. Kardashian spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her decision to leave the show and made it clear that it wouldn’t be a permanent exit.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kardashian said.

“But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Kardashian spoke about her decision to exit the series alongside her sisters, Kim and Khloe. Khloe revealed that she would miss her sister being on the show, but felt that the show has been a “revolving door” and that Kourtney would eventually come back to the show. Kim joked that Kourtney and Khloe could come back with their own spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe take Calabasas.