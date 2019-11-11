Jane Seymour, 68, Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Silver Gown At The Cinematheque Award Gala

Jane Seymour wore a gown with a plunging neckline.

Jane Seymour walked the red carpet in a striking silver dress when she attended the Cinematheque Award Gala on Friday night. According to the Daily Mail, actress Charlize Theron was being honored at the star-studded event.

Jane Seymour is going to be a septuagenarian soon, but it seems as though age really is just a number to the stunning 68-year-old star whose Live and Let Die character, Solitaire, once caught the eye of Agent 007. For the Cinematheque Award Gala, Jane made a sartorial decision that many women in her age group would consider downright daring. The former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star rocked a dazzling silver gown with a plunging V-neck that put her cleavage on display.

Jane’s dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a glamorous long train with a unique detail. The edges of the train were trimmed with a stiff material that created a ribbon-like rim around the bottom of the gown. It was shaped into wave-like curves that trailed behind the actress.

Jane Seymour’s eye-catching wrap dress hugged her curves in all the right places, and it included a high slit that showed off her shapely legs. She also wore jewelry befitting of a former Bond girl. Jane’s accessories included a large sparkling choker featuring a diamond design. She also rocked a matching cuff bracelet and small bejeweled earrings. She completed her ensemble with a pair of silver high heel sandals with crisscross straps.

Jane wore her layered auburn locks down with the slightest hint of a wave. For her beauty look, she rocked a pink lip and lined her upper and lower eyelids with dark eyeliner.

Jane shared a few photos of her red carpet look on her Instagram page, giving her followers the opportunity to share their opinions on her outfit. She also revealed that her date for the night was her son, Kristopher Steven Keach.

“Oh my goodness, gorgeous does not even cover how you look in this photo. You shine as bright as a star,” read one response to Jane’s post.

“You look STUNNING! That dress is gorgeous!! So glad you had an amazing night!!” wrote another fan of her look.

“Your dress is so original!! And you’re so splendid. I am happy to know that you spent a wonderful evening!” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jane recently said that she has a hard time scoring “old and gnarly” roles because Hollywood producers think that she looks so youthful. She posed in Playboy last year, and she revealed that she feels sexier now than she did when she was younger. However, Jane also stated that she feels 20-years-old inside, and this definitely shows.