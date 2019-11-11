Cynthia Bailey Stuns In A Sheer Black Top And Bra During Birthday Dinner For Daughter Noelle Robinson

Cynthia Bailey recently shared a photo of herself showing off her killer physique while celebrating her only child, Noelle Robinson.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her having dinner with Robinson, Bailey’s fiance, Mike Hill and Robinson’s father, Leon. In the photo, the foursome looked dazzling as they smiled for the camera for the photo op. Bailey is seen alongside her daughter, and the two are practically twinning in their all-black attire. Bailey is wearing a sheer black top that covers the entire top half of her body. The see-through top does, however, allow her Instagram followers to see her bra in the photo. Bailey is also wearing black, leather pants in the photo, which she paired with open-toed heels. She also accessorized the look with silver hoops and a brown Louis Vuitton bag. Robinson is seen wearing sequined joggers and a black sports bra.

The men in Bailey’s life are shown at the end of the photo. Both Hill and Leon opted to wear navy blue for the birthday dinner. Hill is seen wearing a light blue top, which he paired with blue slacks. Leon is wearing a navy blue suit with a black turtleneck underneath in the Instagram snapshot.

At the time of writing, the photo of Bailey and her family received more than 70,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from Bailey’s fans.

“What a gorgeous crew!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Grown & Sexy,” another fan chimed in.

“I love she makes her child father a part of her life… they will forever have a bond they cherish something so precious together,” another follower said of Bailey and Leon’s co-parenting relationship.

Bailey wished her daughter a happy birthday on Saturday, November 9. To celebrate her daughter, the runway model shared stunning photos of Robinson, which seem to be professionally done. In one photo, Robinson is seen posing in a pink room with two pink stools behind her. The young model is holding a pan with one hand, and a spatula in another. She is also wearing a pink dress as she smiles for the camera.

At the time of writing, the birthday shout-out to Robinson received more than 20,000 likes. The photo also received more than 400 comments.

Fans of RHOA will know that Bailey has stressed the importance of having a solid co-parenting relationship with Leon in the past. The pair dated in the 1990s and were engaged around the time Robinson was born. Since their breakup, Bailey married and later divorced Peter Thomas. She then began dating Hill in 2018, and the pair got engaged earlier this year.