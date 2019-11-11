Heidi Klum Flaunts Underboob In Crop Tank In Flirty Throwback Photo

Heidi Klum switched things up with her newest Instagram photo, as she snuck in a throwback pic. The photo showed a younger Heidi rocking a tiny, white crop tank. The top featured a crew neckline and a jagged hem, the latter of which suggested that the top had been altered with scissors. It had a heart symbol in the middle with tattoo-style lettering. The crop tank was so small that her underboob was on full display as Heidi struck a strong pose. She faced the camera straight-on and placed her hands on her pants, which had a very low waistline.

Meanwhile, the supermodel stuck her tongue out playfully while looked straight at the camera. Her hair was worn down in a shaggy cut, which included long bangs. Behind her, you could see a blank wall or door.

Heidi didn’t reveal the exact year that the image was taken, but she mentioned in the caption that Gilles Bensimon wanted to see her in a platinum blond haircut at the time. The moment was such a dynamic one that Gilles also took the time to share a throwback photo on his Instagram page. The photo that he posted was from the photoshoot where Heidi unveiled her blond look for the first time. And with that being said, the model’s captions also suggest that her Instagram photo was taken behind-the-scenes of the memorable shoot.

The former Project Runway host previously described the circumstances surrounding her bold look in an interview with Fashion Week Daily.

“It was shot in Cabo San Lucas many, many years ago. It’s funny, because a lot of people wanted to copy my hair-do after that. It was a big thing with the bangs and the platinum blonde, which was really Gilles’ idea,” explained Heidi.

“He was like, ‘I want it platinum, platinum, platinum, and I want to cut it with the ’60s bang!’ And he was right. He wanted to change up my look and make me a little more edgy. So many people come up to me, even now, and say, ‘Wow! That was a real moment!'” she added.

It’s not unusual for Heidi to share risqué Instagram updates. In addition to her newest throwback post, she recently risked a wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a tiny bikini. She was spotted laughing and having a good time, as she joked around with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin brother, Bill. The trio was seen doing the “Macarena” dance.