AEW News: Huge Match Announced For ‘Dynamite’

At last night’s Full Gear pay-per-view, Adam Page defeated Pac to even the odds between the pair. However, given that both men now hold a victory over each other, a rubber match will take place on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite to crown a definitive winner.

As documented by Wrestling Inc., AEW president Tony Khan held a press conference after the event, where he announced that the match will be taking place on the next show.

Page also had some comments to make about last night’s victory. As quoted by 411Mania, “Hangman” told the post-show media scrum that he doesn’t feel like a true winner yet, effectively setting up the upcoming bout between the pair.

“I haven’t really, really beat him in the way that I need to. So, I’d like to have a rubber match to be honest with you, you know what I mean? Between the two of us. Where we at Wednesday? You all know? Nashville. That’s a good place to do some cowboy s***. We’ll do it Wednesday, I think, huh? I mean, I can’t make matches, but we’ll do it Wednesday.”

The rivalry between Page and Pac goes all the way back to the inception of AEW. The pair were set to face each other at Double or Nothing, the company’s inaugural pay-per-view, but had to postpone it due to Pac’s reported visa issues. Other reports stated that Pac refused to work the match because of creative differences.

However, the two rivals got to face off on a recent episode of Dynamite, which saw Pac win via a submission following a tough contest.

The winner of the upcoming match could potentially receive a World Championship shot in the coming weeks. Prior to his loss at Full Gear, AEW’s commentary team mentioned that Pac is one of the highest-ranked stars in the company after going undefeated since joining the company.

Page has also been on a roll in recent weeks, having suffered a couple of losses early on in his AEW career.

During the media scrum, Page also revealed that he’s felt out of place as a member of The Elite this year. While Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes have continued to see their profiles grow, Page has remained in the background chasing success and trying to reach their level.

Page’s comments also suggest that a heel turn is coming. On recent episodes of Being the Elite, he’s been visibly upset that he’s not considered a major member of the faction. For instance, he’s the only wrestler in the group not to have his own dressing room.