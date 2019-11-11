Kris Jenner Wishes Dream Kardashian A Happy 3rd Birthday On Instagram

Kris Jenner recently wished her granddaughter, Dream Kardashian, a happy birthday on her Instagram page.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer shared how much her granddaughter means to her with her 30.3 million followers. In the post, Jenner shared precious moments with her and Dream throughout the three years of the toddler’s life. She also posted a photo of Dream with her dad, Rob Kardashian, as well as a selfie with Dream and her aunt Khloe Kardashian. Jenner also posted sweet moments between Dream and Khloe’s daughter True. Finally, the momager showed a side-by-side photo of Dream and Rob when they were around the same age.

In her post, Jenner shared how much of a light Dream has been in her life, as well as in the lives of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. She also gushed over her granddaughter and how important she is to her.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful Dream girl!!!” Jenner exclaimed. “You are such an angel and I adore you! From the moment you were born you stole my heart and everyone else’s around you. You have the most beautiful smile and adorable laugh and I love you so so much… you are such a blessing love bug.”

At the time of writing, the sweet post for Dream received more than 750,000 likes. The post also received more than 2,000 comments from Jenner’s fans.

“So beautiful happy birthday! Dream!” one follower exclaimed.

“So cute! Happy Birthday Dream!” another follower chimed in.

Jenner wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to wish Dream a happy birthday. The toddler also received a happy birthday wish on her dad’s Instagram page. While the account isn’t run by Rob personally, his followers were able to catch a glimpse of what Dream had in store for her birthday. In the Instagram slideshow, Dream is seen standing in front of a blue and white helicopter while eating a cupcake. She is wearing a dark grey tracksuit in the photo, with a white t-shirt under the suit. Dream is then pictured inside of the helicopter wearing blue headphones with her stuffed toy next to her.

At the time of writing, the adorable post of dream received more than 150,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments.

Rob and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream into the world on November 10, 2016. The couple was engaged for a short time before Dream was born, but split a month after she arrived. The couple has since gone through legal woes over their daughter, but the are seemingly resolved. Rob and Chyna currently split custody of Dream.