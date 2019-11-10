Bombshell Sierra Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely There Thong Bikini: ‘Vacay Mode’

Sierra Skye is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Sunday, November 10, the social media sensation shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that proved hard to be ignored. The snap saw the 24-year-old in full-on “vacay mode” as she lounged on top of a plush white towel at Skybar, a rooftop pool at the Mondrian Hotel in California.

Sierra was facing away from the camera in the sizzling photo, but her 4.1 million followers hardly seemed bothered about not seeing her face in the shot. Instead, the model’s audience was treated to a revealing look at her curvaceous backside, which was left nearly completely on display in a skimpy bikini that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The model’s itty-bitty two-piece did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The swim set consisted of a pair of thong-style bottoms with a thin string waistband that wrapped high around her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette — though that was hardly what caught the eyes of her millions of fans.

Instead, they were captivated by her peachy derriere, which was exposed almost in its entirety thanks to the number’s daringly cheeky cut that covered only what was necessary to keep Sierra from going fully nude by the pool.

Most of the blond bombshell’s bikini top was out of sight in the eye-popping photo, but there was little doubt that it put on an equally-as-risque display as the bottom half of her look. What was shown in the snap was the garment’s string tie that was knotted high up in the middle of her back, accentuating her toned figure even more.

Unsurprisingly, Sierra’s fans showered her new Instagram upload with love. As of this writing, the skin-baring snap has earned over 86,000 likes after just three hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds took their admiration for the shot a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals,” one person wrote, while another said that Sierra had the “buns of a goddess.”

“Wow. Unbelievably gorgeous,”‘ commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Sierra has shown some skin on social media. Recently, the babe put on another NSFW display on her feed in a plunging, satin dress that exposed an insane amount of cleavage — a look that once more sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.