Kris Jenner Shares Touching Post To Boyfriend Corey Gamble On His 39th Birthday

Kris Jenner shared how happy grateful she is to Corey Gamble in honor of his 39th birthday.

The momager, 64, posted an Instagram slideshow of various moments between her and her boyfriend. In the first photo, the couple is rocking a glamorous night look while posing for the camera. Jenner is wearing a short, sequined gown while Gamble is wearing a dark blue dress suit. Jenner also shared multiple moments during the couple’s time together, including a photo op from one of Jenner’s birthdays.

In addition to the post, Jenner shared how much Gamble means to not only her, but to her children and grandchildren as well. She also shared Gamble’s role in the Kardashian-Jenner family with her 30.3 million Instagram followers.

“Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you,” Jenner wrote to Gamble.

At the time of writing, the sweet Instagram post received more than 800,000 likes. The post also received more than 4,000 comments, several of which were well-wishes for Gamble.

“Happy birthday to the man who makes your heart so happy,” one follower wrote.

“All love for Corey,” another follower chimed in.

Jenner and Gamble began their romance back in 2014. The couple met while Jenner was going through a divorce from Caitlyn Jenner after 22 years of marriage. According to Us Weekly, the two have kept a relatively low profile since the beginning of their relationship. The tour manager is still reportedly “obsessed” with the former talk show host and is always there for her if she and her children need him.

Jenner also gushed about how hands-on Gamble is in both her and her children’s lives. She said all five of her children- Kourtney, Kim, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner all “love” Gamble and he has played an active role in helping them since he and Jenner got together. Gamble is also active in all of the lives of Jenner’s grandchildren.

Jenner has been known for her touching birthday posts. Just last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer recently gave her daughter Kendall a birthday shout out for the model’s 24th birthday. In the post, Jenner shared both old and recent photos of Kendall, and called her “beautiful inside and out.”